You may have spotted Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews going up and down ladders positioned at St. Helens High School's Building A late Tuesday afternoon, March 22.
According to CRFR, the firefighters were on campus to conduct valuable training in the three northwest classrooms of the building. The crews had the opportunity to practice hands-on roof venting and wall breaching.
CRFR was scheduled to continue the on-campus training through the week to ensure that all members of the fire crew have an opportunity to train.
The training was conducted during spring break week with the high school students out of the building. It is one a series of CRFR dills conducted at the high school over the past few months.
The school is undergoing a multi million-dollar renovation project, allowing firefighters to utilize the opportunity for the training.
"We are so thankful for the strong community partnership the St. Helens School District has with Columbia River Fire & Rescue and for Hoffman Construction for making special arrangements for this training to take place," CRFR administrators said.
