Along the Waterfront

St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl points out the city's plans for the Columbia River waterfront property.

 Courtesy

New details posted at 1:30 p.m. March 23

The Chronicle has reached out for insight from St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl following Gov. Tina Kotek's visit to St. Helens March 22. The following is our conversation with the Mayor.

The Chronicle: What specifically did you and the Governor discuss and why whose topics?

In Vernonia

Gov. Kotek at Vernonia Elementary School. The Governor's office supplied this photo without the identity of the person on the right.
Governor's Visit

The Governor's Office supplied this photo but did not indicate who Tina Kotek is speaking with in this picture. The Chronicle has reached out for the names.
Columbia Country Visit

The Governor's Office supplied this photo but did not indicate who Tina Kotek is speaking with in this picture. The Chronicle has reached out for the names.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.