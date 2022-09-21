In Nov. 2021, The Chronicle published details of a long-term process to replace the Columbia 9-1-1 Communication District’s 20-year old aging radio system.
The system utilizes 12 land towers anchored in various points across Columbia County and two towers in Washington state. But over the years, the ability of the system to effectively support emergency communications between law enforcement, fire and ambulance first responders continues to deteriorate.
“We have the ability to dispatch, but once they get on the road they can encounter poor or no radio coverage,” Columbia 9-1-1 Communication District Executive Director Mike Fletcher told The Chronicle in the Nov. 2021 report. “The equipment is failing and needs to be replaced. The parts that are failing aren’t made anymore, so we literally have to find replacement parts online to keep it going.”
The Chronicle has reached out to Fletcher to find out what has happened with the system improvements over the past year and what’s next.
The Chronicle: In a brief summary, over the past year, has the communication system gotten worse, and what has been accomplished to resolve the Columbia County radio transmission issues?
Mike Fletcher: The current radio system is still getting older by the day. While we do have on occasion, some problems that present themselves, we do our best to make immediate repairs to address them. We continue to provide preventive maintenance checks with all of the 911 district owned equipment on a monthly basis.
We are also making system improvements to the current system that will be 100% transferable to any new system the District chooses to move to. A breakdown of these improvements are as follows:
- The District contracts with Day Wireless to conduct monthly PMs (preventive maintenance) at each of our sites.
- This is a quarterly expenditure of $15,606.39 and an annual expenditure of $62,425.00.
This does not include any service callouts as exampled above or parts and materials or labor for service calls.
(Microwave Backhaul) – Knowing that the microwave system is agnostic regarding what it transports and on what frequency band as well as that regardless of what new radio system is selected, the MW system would need to be replaced as part of the overall project.
Phase 1
Starting in the spring of 2019 the District embarked on a multi-phase project to upgrade this portion of our LMR system.
2019 saw the most complicated portion of the project. Clatskanie to Green Mountain. This pathway runs from the peak of Clatskanie Mountain located at 2,100’ to Green Mountain located above Kalama, Washington at 1,965’ and a pathway of 25 miles. This pathway has historically experienced many problems due to atmospheric conditions (fog, smoke, snow, freezing rain and the Columbia river reflection).
The District decided to diversify this pathway which is in essence building two separate microwave systems tied to together and separated on the towers at different elevations in order for the smart system to find the best pathway in milliseconds switching back and forth to maintain the best path.
This project cost $248,623.00.
This project is complete and has proven to be highly successful in that the District and its users have not experienced any instances of signal fade or signal loss since the conclusion of the project.
Phase 2
The second phase of the MW upgrades began late winter 2021. A new MW path was rebuilt between Clatskanie Mountain and Columbia Heights above Longview, Washington, and represents a 19-mile transmission.
Due to all things COVID, this project is not yet complete. All new radios, routers and switches are in place and fully operational. We are waiting on the new antennas and waveguides.
This investment cost the District $254,321.00.
Phase 3
At its August meeting, the Board approved the third phase of this project. This portion of the upgrade project is broken down into two parts.
Existing Sites:
• New MW equipment and pathways between Dispatch and Green Mountain. This represents a 13-mile path.
• New equipment and pathway between Clatskanie Mtn and Corey Hill (Vernonia) a 15-mile path.
New Site:
• The new MW equipment for the rebuild of the Meissner site to Clatskanie Mountain 16- mile pathway.
• These three new builds represent an investment of $736,545.00.
Meissner Site:
At the onset of the COVID pandemic, the 911 District began the process to completely rebuild this legacy radio site. In cooperation with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the District completed all site planning and engineering work and applied for all county permits.
Due to COVID restrictions, the forward progress of this project was severely hampered.
Spring of 2022 saw the process regain significant forward progress. An RFP for the civil construction of this site was published and as of the week of June 6th an award was made to the successful bidder. Civil construction commences September of 2022.
Another investment of $454,400.00 on top of the already $100,000 spent on the planning and engineering of this rebuild is committed to.
The Chronicle: A KOIN-TV News report suggested that the 911 board would hire a technology expert to guide the next process. What specifically is the technology expert expected to determine?
Fletcher: I need to meet with the Personnel Committee (made up of two Board members and the CFO and myself) to determine what the Board is seeking. This can be different things based on what “mission” they seek. Examples could be:
- A person to “manage” our current system (maintenance, system oversight, point person for the user agencies etc.)
- A system engineer, to help design a new system + to act as author for any future RFP to purchase / build a new system and manage / project manager of the eventual build out of a new system.
The Chronicle: Our 2021 report with your interview indicated that voters could see a bond measure request to fund the communications replacement system. Is that still a funding option?
Fletcher: A general obligation bond is just one of several options that the District could choose. It completely depends on the cost of any new system. Other options could include raising the tax rate of the special option levy or a combination of both a GO bond and special option levy. We could also use a combination of cash from our reserve funds, levy and even a lease / purchase option.
A point of clarification is needed here. The dollar amounts being tossed around by some individuals, is very misleading. The numbers quoted by some people state $35 million or even $40 million dollars for a bond. That is flatly not true.
A general obligation bond can only be used for capital purchase / capital improvements. That means, we can go for a bond to pay for the “things” (radios, antennas, towers etc.) and we can bond for construction (again, civil work to build radio sites). What we cannot bond for is maintenance and on-going operational costs.
The figures that are being tossed around are Capital (CAPX) costs, capital improvements (construction) plus 20 years of projected costs. We could not and would not ever go for a bond for that amount because it’s illegal.
In the the latest conversation with The Chronicle, Fletcher also expressed concern about misinformation regarding how police can communicate inside county public schools.
On Aug. 31, the Scappoose School superintendent along with staff from the Scappoose Fire District conducted in-building radio testing in each of the school district facilities and the results were 100% successful, according to Fletcher. He added that on Sept. 14, he and the district radio system manager, conducted radio testing at the exterior of the same buildings and the test results were 100% successful. On Sept. 15, the Scappoose police chief repeated the same test as the fire district and his tests results were 99% successful (one place in one school failed).
“It is most unfortunate that false stories continue to be spread at a time when we all are deeply concerned and committed to provide the best for our public safety partners and the citizens we serve and not having to spend time defending and proving these false stories that prey on the emotions of people,” Fletcher said.
