Court records now reveal the intense moments of the hunt for Kevin James Reynolds, who law enforcement described as an ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted felon.

Following several days of an intense manhunt that began in Cowlitz County, moved into Columbia County and ended in Clatsop County, where deputies captured Kevin James Reynolds without incident around noon Thursday, Nov. 17.

On November 15 Reynolds brandished a gun at several deputies as they approach a house in the Rainier area with a search warrant. He then kidnapped a woman at gunpoint, shot the gun at a passing driver in an attempted carjacking, and fled, according to KATU's summary of the court records.

Captured

Law enforcement captured 'armed and dangerous' felon Kevin James Reynolds Nov. 17.
