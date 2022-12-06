Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Ballot 114

New details posted at 9 a.m. Dec. 6

Under the weight of three lawsuits and protests from local law enforcement, Sunday, Oregon's Department of Justice (DOJ) asked to postpone implementing part of Measure 114. Tuesday, Federal Judge Karen Immergut granted a one-month stay on the permit process and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction against the measure.

Immergut ruled that the plaintiffs had not proved the case's merits and failed to make a case on limiting large-capacity (more than ten rounds) magazines. However, according to Portland media outlets, Immergut did say that the plaintiffs could return with further information and request another hearing to reconsider the injunction.

0
0
0
0
1


Online Poll

Will you be spending more, less, or about the same for Christmas gifts this holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.