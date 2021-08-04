After reports surfaced that the St. Helens Band Patrons trailer had been stolen from the parking lot at St. Helens High School, community members are rallying to help.
According to St. Helens Police, the trailer was stolen sometime between July 12 and July 13.
"Police do not have any leads at this time, and we are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521," City of St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said.
The small black trailer and its contents are used for the St. Helens Marching Band and Color Guard competitions and has been the main source of fundraising since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
It included two large marching band and color guard changing tents, a large food tent, tent sidewalls, tent rain drains, spare tent pieces, 100 buckets for students to sit on during performance breaks, shelving, three roaster pans, a microwave, various food service items, bottle and can drive PVC stands, bags, and supplies. The value of the stolen tailer is $10,000.
St. Helens High School Band Director Noelle Freshner said the finance impact of the crime is a new challenge for the participating students and the supporters of the school band program.
“It will financially impact us if we can’t acquire more funds specific to this replacement,” Freshner said. COVID hit our fundraising efforts hard the past two years. We were already behind in where we need to be to fund the year and this puts us further behind.”
To help replace the stolen supplies, the Band Patrons will hold a fundraiser that will include a bottle and can drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at St. Helens High School parking lot, 2375 Gable Road to help. A GoFundMe Account has also been established and had reached $3,540 by Monday morning. Those wishing to make a financial donation can do so through the group’s GoFundMe account at: www.gofundme.com/f/st-helens-band-patrons-fundraiser.
“There also has been a lot of cans and bottles that I have picked up from people wanting to donate for this weekends bottle and can drive along with PVC pipe to build new can/bottle stands that hold the bags as we fill them,” St. Helens Band Patron Chairman Ryan Scholl said. “The community support is amazing and greatly appreciated.”
The Band Patrons are reviewing new security for storing the needed supplies and seeking additional community support.
“For the band patrons members and parents, we need your help and support,” Scholl said. We need volunteers for marching season, uniform fittings, and working fundraising and coming to meetings. Marching camp starts in two weeks and we need to support the kids and program. The kids work and train hard for marching season and they need us to support them and cheer them on.”
Scholl is also encouraging the students involved in the marching band and color guard to move ahead through the camp experience.
“We have a great show this year for marching,” he said. “It will be hard work but it will also be fun. Kids just work on training and having fun and do your best. We will make sure one way or another that camp will be great as always. “
The St. Helens Band Patrons supports the St. Helens Band Program through several fundraisers throughout the year.
The St. Helens Band Patrols is operated by an elected board of directors and is a registered nonprofit organization. This organization is open to band parents, alumni, community members, or anyone who would like to help out, according to a statement on the group’s Facebook page.
