The Oregon Department of Transportation has issued a new update for the Bennett-Millard Roads Project at Highway 30 in St. Helens.
"Work for the project is being done in stages as our contractor coordinates with our utility partners and the railroad contractor," The ODOT update release reads. "Some of our work is dependent on our partners work. For this reason our schedule is subject to change."
Large orange barrels used to funnel traffic into one lane southbound along Highway 30 at Millard Road have been removed. A new improved entrance and exit at Millard Road to Highway 30 is now in place.
"The next stage of construction will require us to close Bennett Road on the west side of the U.S. 30 intersection," the ODOT update states. "We will maintain at least one lane for southbound traffic on U.S. 30. This stage can only begin after our utility partner has completed the relocation of their line."
ODOT said it would send out an update when the agency knows the schedule. When work starts at the intersection, access to Bennett Road from Highway 30 by can be made by using Achilles Road or Church Road.
The railroad contractor is upgrading the rail crossings at both intersections as part of the project. Some of the work ODOT is doing needs to happen after the rail work is completed, including the final paving of the project area, ODOT states.
Traffic impacts
Work hours will vary and may be performed Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. There may be night work needed.
ODOT said expect lane closures and delays and watch for signs, traffic cones and barriers in place to help traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists navigate safely around the area where work is being done.
Follow updates at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle. Visit the project webpage or TripCheck.com for information about closures and impacts.
