Update posted at 12 p.m.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed an executive order to aggressively lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The order reflects Democratic-back legislation that failed during the Oregon Legislature’s short session that adjourned on March 5. Brown’s order, signed on Tuesday, March 10, allows Oregon to set caps on transportation fuels, natural gas and industry pollution emissions.
In a release, Ian Hill, co-founder of Oregon-based SeQuential Biofuels and E2 Pacific Northwest member said Brown’s executive order represents a critical opportunity for Oregon’s economy and a commitment to action on behalf of Oregonians threatened by the fires, droughts, flooding, and other catastrophic impacts of escalating climate change.
“The long-term health of our economy is predicated on ambitious climate action and we are excited that the Governor’s leadership has resulted in this critical action,” Hill said.
“By setting new goals and advancing programs to reduce climate emissions and expand the state’s clean energy economy, Gov. Brown is setting the path for new jobs, new investments, and new opportunities throughout Oregon,” Andy Wunder, E2 Western States Advocate Andy Wunder said in the release. “Unfortunately, Republican lawmakers’ continued refusal to take this issue seriously and engage in the legislative process necessitated this important executive action. Gov. Brown’s order is the type of real leadership we’ve needed for a long time.”
Oregon GOP lawmakers and other opponents said the cap and trade restrictions will adversely impact Oregon’s economy and greatly hurt small, rural communities.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:45 a.m.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is expected to announce her next steps in how she wants the state to deal with climate change.
Brown has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference today at the state capitol to discuss the next steps her administration will be taking to address climate change and the reduction of carbon emissions in Oregon.
The controversial topic was the center of debate and a walkout in late February by Republican members of the Oregon Legislature which stalled work of the short session.
The Oregon Legislature was adjourned on March 5. Republicans returned to the capitol building to pass budget bills on Sunday, March 8.
