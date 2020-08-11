There are areas in Columbia County and across the state where the 2020 Census responses are very low following mass mailings earlier this year of forms that were to be filled out by area residents.

A door-to door campaign, the 2020 Census Nonresponse Followup operation started this week throughout all counties in Oregon.

The current self-response rate for Oregon is 65.4 percent. The Census Bureau workers are visiting the remaining addresses to collect responses in person.

Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020 for English, and 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.

United Way of Columbia County Census Assister Cameron Burkhart provides the following insight into the need for the census responses.

The Chronicle: What areas of Columbia County are low in response and what areas are high, and can you provide numbers?

Carmeron Burkhart: As of right now, the response rates are lowest in census tracts 9702, which is divided up into tract 9702.01 (south of Clatskanie roughly to Mist), and tract 9702.02 (North of Clatskanie), 9703 which contains the larger Rainier area, and 9711 which contains the area surrounding Vernonia south of Mist and west of Trenholm.

At this time, census tract 9702.01 is the lowest in the county with a 46.3% self-response rate compared to 2010's final self-response rate of 51.9%. 9702.02 and 9703 are nearly tied at just above 55%, compared to between 60-65% in 2010. 9711 is currently at 61.5% whereas in 2010 they had a final self-response rate of 68.9%

The highest response rates are in tracts 9706 (Warren) at 75.6% compared to in 2010 75.3%, 9705 (west of Columbia City and St. Helens) at 71.8% vs 67.7% in 2010, and 9710 (Scappoose west of Rt. 30) at 69.3% vs 60.3% in 2010.

The Chronicle: What do you believe is the reason behind the low responses?

Burkhart: I think there are two main reasons for the low responses this year, and in, many ways, both of them boil down to the internet.

The breakdown between the lowest and highest response rates in the county are clearly divided between eastern and western parts of the county, with the western tracts being almost entirely rural, and the eastern being containing or being much closer to larger cities.

When we look at barriers to self-response, past censuses were partly limited by the fact that those who receive mail to P.O. boxes do not receive self-response forms under census guidelines. This time around the Census Bureau tried to make things easier by adding online and phone options to respond. Unfortunately, internet access is still a barrier for many folks in rural areas where people often rely on P.O. boxes. So the first reason is that "improved access" to self-response isn't actually much help for people in those areas.

Though phone response is an option, I think people find responding by phone to feel less familiar or comfortable than the online and mail-in forms. So the option is there, but still presents a barrier by being both unfamiliar and more time-consuming.

The second reason is the impact of coronavirus and how that's shaped census outreach. Since the internet isn't an effective way to reach people in remote areas, developing face-to-face, in-person methods to reach them in their own communities is ideal. The stay-at-home order, physical distancing guidelines, and concern for health and safety, especially for at-risk folks, have all led to a lot of outreach being pushed into digital spaces.

The Chronicle: What is the disadvantage of the low responses?

Burkhart: Low responses deprive communities of federal funding, essential services, and political representation.

Each person counted in the census brings the equivalent of $3,200 each year in federal funding to the state and their community. This money is in turn distributed to police, fire departments, roads and highways, and support services such as SNAP benefits and housing assistance, and much more. Undercounting rural communities deprives already underserved areas of funding for essential services. This impacts both rural communities and other historically undercounted, underserved communities in Columbia County. Losing $32,000 per person over the course of 10 years, no matter how many people are undercounted, is a huge dent in the potential for any community.

The census is also directly tied to redistricting. Without an accurate count, rural communities can be divided and glazed over in ways that may compromise their voice in politics. On a larger scale, Oregon as a whole is on track to earn another seat in the house of representatives. A low count could result in being denied a seat at the table that Oregon needs and deserves.

The Chronicle: Explain what's happening, the process, in Columbia County this week and next to reach those who are not responding.

Burkhart: The Census Bureau has begun non-response followup throughout the county, and census takers are already knocking on doors. This process is the bulk of what is meant to fill the gaps in self-response numbers but still doesn't guarantee an accurate count.

People can still self-respond online and by phone, so we will be out encouraging people to do so. We're doing what we can to get more information and encouragement into the hands of folks living in tracts with lower response rates. Working in partnership with local service providers, businesses, nonprofits, and publications will continue to be vital in reaching folks that aren't tapped into the increasingly virtual stream of information.

The Chronicle: Your reaction to the federal decision to end the Census a month early, and how that might disadvantage Columbia County.

Burkhart: Pushing an early end to the census will only drive the wedge further between underserved communities and essential federal support. The gap between at-risk communities and better-supported communities will grow exponentially as more and more people continue to receive less and less support as a result. Shortening the timeline puts unnecessary pressure on census workers and deprives citizens of the chance to make sure they are counted.

While the gap mostly looks like a rural-versus-urban split, the reality is that undercounting will also greatly impact the county's ability to help everyone who needs it most. People struggling with food insecurity, those in need of employment assistance, people who are currently experiencing homelessness, and those who are struggling with substance abuse disorders are just a small portion of the folks who could further be put at risk by a low census count.

The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.

Burkhart: People should know that it's not too late to respond online or by phone! You can find information at 2020census.gov or by calling the census response hotline at 1-800-923-8282.

Self-responding is the easiest way to report your census information. It also has the benefit of lowering the likelihood that someone will knock on your door. The bureau keeps its information as up-to-date as possible, meaning you can still be removed from the non-response follow-up list.

United Way of Columbia County is still answering questions about the census and offering both individual and community census support. Folks can reach out to us at columbiacountycensusassist@gmail.com

The following information is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

What Households Can Expect

Census takers will follow local public health guidelines when they visit. Census takers will be wearing masks. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.

How to Identify Census Takers

Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the Los Angeles Regional Census Center at 213-314-6500 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

About the 2020 Census

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.