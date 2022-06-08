The St. Helens City Council is taking a close look at policing and security at Sand Island.
City Administrator John Walsh discussed the policing and security during the Wednesday, June 1 regular city council public work session.
The Chronicle submitted the following questions to Walsh prior to the council session:
- What are the issues?
- Why is enforcement necessary?
- Who are/would be the enforcers?
- What current enforcement is used and what enforcement options might the city consider?
In an email, Walsh said the city is addressing the fact that it does not have the marine infrastructure or training to respond to Sand Island if there is a call for assistance.
“Sand Island is becoming a more popular destination, and people who visit the island need to be assured that they are just as safe on the island as they are in our city,” Walsh said. “The city is looking to address enforcement through a number of avenues, both with a camp host on the island and a harbor master program to proactively address nuisance situations.”
Walsh said the city also is exploring partnerships between the St. Helens Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to respond to the island in the event of an emergency.
Sand Island is a small strip of land in the Columbia River just east of the city’s Riverfront District.
There is currently a camp host on the island to address nuisance issues.
“The city is taking a two-tiered approach with civil and criminal options to ensure that the island is welcoming and safe for visitors,” St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said.
King said the camp host on the island is the first step to addressing any nuisance issues that arise.
The city is currently drafting a services agreement for a harbor master program, who King said would act as the next step of enforcement and be able to issue citations. The agreement will be reviewed by the City Council at a future meeting, a date yet to be determined.
“The city is also in discussions with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to have our St. Helens Police officers trained in water safety and ensure that our officers are supplied with the proper equipment to work safely around water if a criminal matter occurs.”
Sand Island is becoming a focal point for the City of St. Helens as it enhances tourism efforts. Most recently, the city submitted a down payment for a 30-passenger water taxi at a cost of approximately $250,000.
The water taxi would shuttle people and supplies between the city and Sand Island. The island also has been used as the launch point for the annual Fourth of July fireworks.
Dock enforcement
The St. Helens City Council also is taking steps to narrow and better define its focus on city dock regulations.
The effort follows numerous complaints from the community regarding transient boaters overstaying the time limitations at the St. Helens docks. The City of St. Helens owns the main docks adjacent to Columbia View Park and accessed from the ramp in the park and the Sand Island docks located on Sand Island.
During its regular Wednesday work session, June 1, the council reviewed code amendments to the current dock regulations.
St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle before the work session that the city is already taking steps to address public concerns about dock enforcement.
“Kiosks have been installed and are operational,” King said. “Boaters will need to register and pay to moor at the City docks. Signage will soon be installed letting boaters know they need to register at the kiosks.”
The city is also working on a personal services agreement for a harbor master program to enforce registration and moorage rules. The council is expected to review the agreement later this month.
During the June 1 work session, the council approved numerous code amendments to make both dock and waterway issues easier to address.
“This included adopting clear definitions and processes regarding derelict vessels and disruptive behavior,” King said. “The new amendments also address registration requirements for dock visitors.
Operators of vessels that moor at the city docks will need to be registered and insured, King said.
The city is also working on completing the harbor master services agreement, training of St. Helens Police officers and adding new signage installation.
In August 2021, the St. Helens Police presented the council with the following options as a solution for the City of St. Helens docks issues.
Create a new position
- This position would manage all property and enforcement of docks and Sand Island.
- Expand existing position
- Update job description as well as appropriate compensation for increase of duties
Acquire city boat
- Allows for violations to be enforced consistently
- Has the ability to tow away violating boats
Follow these developing stories at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.