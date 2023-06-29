Salmon Fishing

With summer Chinook abundance lower than expected, the number of fish available to harvest in lower river recreational fisheries decreased by more than half, making the Chinook closure necessary.

 Courtesy from the ODFW

With the summer Chinook run tracking significantly below pre-season expectations, retention of adult summer Chinook will close on the Columbia River mainstem downstream of Priest Rapids Dam (PRD) as of Saturday, July 1.

Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon made the decision during a Joint State Hearing June 28, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

Retention of sockeye salmon, hatchery steelhead and jack Chinook remains open from the Astoria-Megler Bridge upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco, WA. The daily adult bag limit is two adult salmonids (only one may be a hatchery steelhead) and five hatchery jack salmon. All sockeye are considered adults.

