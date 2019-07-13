The target date for closing NW Cornelius Pass Road to through traffic for construction is now expected to be late Sunday night, July 21, according to Multnomah County Communications Officer Mike Pullen.
“The date can not be confirmed until the contractor receives several parts for the temporary traffic signal that will be installed at Highway 30 and NW Newberry Road,” Pullen said. “After the parts are received they will be installed and the signal will be tested and approved by ODOT.”
Pullen said media would be notified by email when the closure date is confirmed.
In the meantime, this week the contractor is scheduled to complete the installation of detour signs. The signs will be covered until the road is actually closed.
Multnomah County road maintenance crews have trimmed vegetation along the west hills at NW Brooks Road, NW Kaiser Road and NW Newberry Road. NW McNamee Road was scheduled to be trimmed this week. NW Rocky Point Road and NW Skyline Blouvard will be trimmed.
“The goal is to improve sight-lines for drivers on these roads before the closure, since they will carry more traffic when Cornelius Pass is closed,” Pullen said.
Additionally, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has postposed the closure of the ramp from Highway 30 to I-405 that had been planned for July 19-29.
“Repair of the ramp will likely be rescheduled after our project,” Pullen said. “This is good news for freight users who have faced a longer detour if the ramp was closed.”
During the 11-week project, the pass will be closed to through traffic between Highway 30 and Germantown Road in Washington County. The closure will send about 13,000 vehicle trips each weekday onto other roads.
Read a series of special reports about the Cornelius Pass Improvement Project and its impact in Columbia County and the region at the chronicleonline.com. For more information, visit multco.us/compass.
