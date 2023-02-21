Gun Safety Ordinance

The ordinance was adopted by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in March of 2021. It had been preceded by two similar voter-enacted measures.

The Chronicle first reported Feb. 15 that the Oregon Court of Appeals has invalidated Columbia County's gun safety ordinance.

Following that ruling, The Chronicle reached out to Columbia County for a response.

In a statement released by Columbia County Feb. 17, County Commissioner Casey Garret said that county voters voiced their desire for an ordinance to help better protect the county’s Second Amendment rights.

