School teachers, administrators, students and parents across Columbia County are working to adjust to the state’s Distance Learning following Gov. Brown’s extension of her school closure order due to the coronavirus.
Brown’s original order was to keep schools closed to April 28. That order now stretches into June in an effort to maintain the state’s progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“My top priority will always be the health and safety of Oregonians,” Brown said as she acknowledged that there is much frustration and anxiety with children missing school, the prom and graduation.
“But the best thing that we can do for the health of our children and for thousands of educators across the state is to give clarity in the uncertainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year,” Brown said.
Brown also said all seniors who were on track to graduate when schools closed in mid-March, including having passing grades at that point in any course required for graduation, will receive passing grades and earn diplomas.
The Oregon Department of Education’s (ODE) new plan will pair students who were not on track to graduate with educators in their district to make certain those students reach graduation requirements.
“I’m asking our school districts to focus their efforts, finding creative ways to get these seniors the extra attention they need to get across the finish line,” Brown said.
The ODE and Brown said options would include allowing students to earn earn credits by proficiency and online courses through Aug. 31 to reach graduation requirements.
Oregon Education Department Director Colt Gill said it is likely seniors won’t be experience many of the social elements that come with the end of their final year of high school, including senior trips, proms, baccalaureates and potentially graduation ceremonies.
Brown made the announcement during an April 8 news conference, saying the extension of her school closure coincides with her Stay Home Save Lives order.
“I know how hard this is on every single Oregonian and I thank you for your sacrifice,” Brown said. “I also know that the measures that we put into place are necessary actions right now to save lives. I wish I could make it easier for everyone and I wish I could eliminate the frustrations that so many of us are feeling right now.”
Brown acknowledged that the social distancing order has resulted in “huge sacrifices” for children and that missing school is especially difficult for students and their parents.
“I can’t imagine what you are up against, balancing parenting during this very scary crisis,” Brown said. “While I know many of you have either lost a job or are a first responder and trying to work hard with your kids there, or with a child worried about education and finishing the school year,” Brown said.
St. Helens School District administrators notified parents and students by letter following Brown’s announcement.
“While it is likely that we all feel stunned, disappointed, and overwhelmed by this decision, please know that the District remains committed to the implementation of Distance Learning, attending to the health, safety, and wellness needs of our students and staff, and supporting our high school seniors as they work to graduate and complete their K-12 education,” the letter reads.
According to the letter, since the first impacts of COVID-19 were seen in the District, St. Helens School administrators, teachers, and support staff have worked tirelessly to launch meaningful access to learning across the District with our students as our number one priority at all times.
The letter expresses gratitude to school staff for their work, and gratitude to all families and community members who have expressed their support, concern, and patience for the school staff.
Graduation
St. Helens High School (SHHS) Principal Katy Wagner also sent a letter to parents and students outlining what she called important points about graduation.
• All seniors are still expected to complete 24 credits to graduate using the Oregon Diploma subject requirements.
• All grades for Semester 2 will now be Pass/Incomplete and will not be calculated into the final GPA.
• If seniors were passing their classes (A-D) on March 13, they will receive a P for the semester and the remainder of our school closure for seniors will be focused on providing supports for post-secondary opportunities, such as assistance with the FAFSA application for financial aid, college/internship applications, scholarship applications, and other supports.
• If seniors had an F on March 13, their teachers will connect with them to determine an individualized plan to grade/enter/complete missing assignments or work on content that was taught prior to March 13 until students meet proficiency on those topics. Once they pass, they will receive the post-secondary opportunity supports.
• All Essential Skills, Statewide testing, and Personalized Learning Requirements (i.e. Career-Related Learning Experiences, Resume, Plan and Profile) are suspended.
Wagner said while the state, country, and world endures the rapid changes and loss due to the COVID-19 crisis, the St. Helens High School staff have been working collaboratively to develop a vision and plan for the remainder of the school closure based in a culture of care, connection, and continuity of learning.
“We recognize that there are going to be bumps along the road as we try new things together and are committed to showing patience and grace with each other,” Wagner writes in the letter. “Hang in there with us! With challenges come opportunity. This experience is pushing us to grow as educators, learners, and community members. I am truly hopeful that with our innovation, we can provide a meaningful education for all students and bring our community even closer together, even if that closeness is virtual.”
Wagner said district officials were expecting guidance from the Oregon Department of Education about 9th-11th grade as well as Dual Credit course information, to be shared with the community as it is received.
“I recognize that these changes prompt questions and require clarification for individual situations,” Wagner said. “Our staff advocates will continue to reach out to families weekly so you can stay informed and we can receive feedback to ensure we are meeting your needs.
Senior Activities
Due to the extended school closure and ODE guidance, Wagner said SHHS is re-imagining senior celebration activities, such as prom and graduation.
“Our school administration is working with our student leadership team to honor our students and celebrate their achievements, even though we cannot be together physically,” Wagner said.” The culmination of 12 years of schooling is an important milestone and we are looking at ways to ensure that all seniors and families have the opportunity to participate in these events. More information will be shared as soon as possible.”
This week, school officials planned to publish on the District’s website, the St. Helens School District website Distance Learning for All plan and resources to include the expectations for staff, students, and families, as the schools move to a virtual education format.
Starting on Monday, April 13, SHHS began providing distance learning through the use of Google Classroom. A computer, Chromebook, or other device that can access Google Classroom is required to access these materials.
Even if your family does not have internet access, you will still need a computer, Chromebook, or device, Wagner said.
“We will be issuing thumb drives with digital resources on a weekly basis to those families and doing a weekly exchange that is personalized for each student,” she said.
Distribution schedules for the Distance Learning materials were located on the St. Helens School District website.
The District is also continuing its free meal service for all students ages 0-18. Drive-thru service has been added to McBride Elementary and two bus stops have changed. See the latest schedules at the St.Helens website. Families do not need apply for meals to take advantage of this resource.
More more information, visit the St. Helens School District website at, https://www.sthelens.k12.or.us/ and follow new developments at thechronicleonline.com.
