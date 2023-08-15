Deputy Chief Eric Smythe

Deputy Chief Eric Smythe is the most senior remaining administrative officer at CRFR.

 Courtesy CRFR

Only three days after being appointed interim Fire Chief of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), Michael Gorsuch has resigned from his post, throwing CRFR into a state of limbo.

In a resignation letter sent to all CRFR staff Aug. 11, Gorsuch said this week had been the worst of his life. Gorsuch also said that times are about to get “a whole lot rougher at Columbia River Fire & Rescue.”

“It only takes a few bad apples to bring you down. I have been threatened, chastised, and told that I might lose everything I’ve built over a 32-year career. My reputation and integrity have been challenged, and now my livelihood,” Gorsuch wrote.

Mike Gorsuch

Mike Gorsuch resigned only three days after being appointed interim Fire Chief. 
0
0
1
0
0


Online Poll

Do you plan an end of summer get-away?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.