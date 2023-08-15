Only three days after being appointed interim Fire Chief of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), Michael Gorsuch has resigned from his post, throwing CRFR into a state of limbo.
In a resignation letter sent to all CRFR staff Aug. 11, Gorsuch said this week had been the worst of his life. Gorsuch also said that times are about to get “a whole lot rougher at Columbia River Fire & Rescue.”
“It only takes a few bad apples to bring you down. I have been threatened, chastised, and told that I might lose everything I’ve built over a 32-year career. My reputation and integrity have been challenged, and now my livelihood,” Gorsuch wrote.
Gorsuch’s sudden resignation has left the district without a fire chief, interim or otherwise. In the resignation letter, Gorsuch said he would resign effective immediately, which places the next in command, Deputy Chief Eric Smythe, as the head of the district.
“I’m not the interim fire chief; I’m just the most senior chief left here,” Smythe said. “We have a number of things in process right now that require leadership and require action. Without having direction, the staff is going to maintain the district as it can.”
Smythe could not provide any information about the “bad apples” Gorsuch mentioned in his letter but said that in the two days Gorsuch was in command, Smythe and other administrative staff tried to support Gorsuch in keeping the district functioning.
Gorsuch was appointed as the interim fire chief during the regular board meeting Aug. 8. The meeting began with a surprise addition to the agenda, which included a motion to terminate Fire Chief Joel Medina with immediate effect and a separate motion to appoint Gorsuch. New board members Austin Zimbrick, Ryan Welby, and Rick Fletcher voted to remove Medina.
“The staff was unaware of any changes to the agenda that the board produced,” Smythe said. “The district itself, the staff was unaware of any changes to the agenda till the night of the meeting, when the board members brought that up.”
Board President Kelly Niles abstained from voting, and Director Gary Hudson opposed the motion. Hudson raised concerns about the board’s preparedness to take the measure and pointed to the fact that they came prepared to appoint an interim fire chief as potential evidence of collusion prior to the meeting, which could be a violation of public meeting laws.
“If you guys think this doesn’t look like collusion, that you’ve come prepared like this, it’s kind of embarrassing,” Hudson said. “Another nail, but not for me, for the district, and for you all.”
Hudson said that any of the board members who voted to take this action could be liable if Medina chooses to bring litigation against the district regarding his termination.
Due to the stresses he underwent during his short time at the helm of the district, in the letter, Gorsuch said he would be taking time off.
“I am very sorry to write this; I cannot continue to serve as the Interim Fire Chief for Columbia River Fire & Rescue,” Gorsuch wrote. “I will take sick leave/FMLA and possibly Long-Term Disability until further notice due to mental health reasons.”
Treading water
Without a fire chief in place, Smythe said that the district is “treading water” at this point. Smythe said that the events of the last week have not been good for morale.
Smythe has been employed by CRFR for ten years and said he has never worked in an organization that has been “openly hostile towards administration.” Smythe, who was recently named in the second Vote of No Confidence from the local fire union, said that the administration has been subject to accusations and is being condemned in the eyes of the public.
“Our goal and drive was always to provide the best service to the community by providing the resources necessary for our folks to go out and take care of people who are having the worst day of their life,” Smythe said. “It’s very hurtful to see the comments on social media and at our board meetings without due process.
“Some of the things that are out there are accusations. And without being able to address those, because they’re in litigation, now folks just throw that up and say these people need to be fired, it’s very disheartening,” Smythe said. “You’re innocent until proven guilty. Clearly, that’s not the case here. Without having the ability to defend ourselves, we’re at the mercy of public opinion, based upon some folks that are saying some horrific things out there.”
Smythe said that the fire district would be sure to keep its units ready for action to keep providing emergency services, but they are without leadership on the administrative side at this time. The appointment of a new interim fire chief awaits a board decision.
The Chronicle has reached out to Board President Kelly Niles for comment on this development. At the time of publication, we have not received an answer from Director Niles.
