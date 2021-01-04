New Details posted at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4.
The Oregon State Police is releasing the attached approximation sketch of the child who's remains were found in rural Lincoln County on Dec. 10.
The sketch was provided with assistance of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
OSP is asking anyone who may have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, to call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
Previous Chronicle coverage posted Dec. 29
Oregon State Police (OSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of an individual discovered in rural Lincoln County.
On Dec. 10, investigators were summoned to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor for a death investigation. At this location, investigators found the remains of a female child.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimate the deceased’s age to be 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and had long hair that is dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, but DNA analysis is not complete.
Due to the condition of the remains she had likely been deceased at least 30 days before she was discovered.
If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
No information regarding the cause or manner of death is available for release at this time, according to OSP.
