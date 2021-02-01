Oregon State Police (OSP) have issued an advisory concerning the decriminalization of drugs in Oregon and the law enforcement impact of Ballot Measure 110.
The following information is from OSP.
Ballot Measure 110 does not make possession of drugs legal, it just decriminalizes personal possession of illegal drugs.
What it does is it reclassifies possession of small amounts of drugs as a civil violation, like a traffic offense. The penalty becomes a $100 fine, which a person can avoid by agreeing to participate in a health assessment.
The measure makes it a noncriminal violation like a traffic ticket to possess the following:
- Less than 1 gram of heroin
- Less than 1 gram, or less than 5 pills, of MDMA
- Less than 2 grams of methamphetamine
- Less than 40 units of LSD
- Less than 12 grams of psilocybin
- Less than 40 units of methadone
- Less than 40 pills of oxycodone
- Less than 2 grams of cocaine
The measure also reduces from a felony to a misdemeanor simple possession of substances containing:
- 1 to 3 grams of heroin
- 1 to 4 grams of MDMA
- 2 to 8 grams of methamphetamine
- 2 to 8 grams of cocaine
The OSP advisory states that selling, distributing and manufacturing drugs remains illegal and if convicted you will go to jail.
OSP Captain Timothy Fox responded to the following questions from The Chronicle about Measure 110.
The Chronicle: What does OSP see as the impact on troopers' daily procedures with the measure?
Capt. Timothy Fox: None, changes are frequently made to Oregon law. Troopers as well as all law enforcement receive training on new laws.
The Chronicle: Overall, will this measure make it more difficult, more challenging, for OSP to effectively conduct its mission?
Fox: That is a question I cannot answer. I can say that small user quantities of drugs have potential for a citation when before it could have been an arrest or citation.
The Chronicle: What is the message OSP wants to get to the public as this measure takes effect?
Fox: Large quantities, delivery, and manufacturing of controlled substances are still crimes.
Ballot 110 took effect Feb. 1. Read the full measure below.
Update posted at 1 p.m. Feb. 1
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced on Feb. 1, the appointment of 21 members to serve on the new Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) to oversee the implementation of Measure 110, the Drug Treatment and Recovery Act.
The appointees represent a wide variety of communities and perspectives, in keeping with OHA’s mission to expand health equity in Oregon.
“Out of nearly 200 applicants, we found 21 highly qualified, experienced individuals who truly represent the diverse populations who will benefit the most from the passing of this Act,” OHA Director Pat Allen said.
Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in November 2020. The measure changes multiple criminal sentencing laws regulating the possession of controlled substances and leads people to treatment, rather than punishment.
The measure creates a Treatment and Recovery Services fund, financed with marijuana revenues, that will cover the cost of 15 new Addiction Recovery Centers (ARCs) and wraparound services.
The measure also required OHA to form the Oversight and Accountability council to implement a plan to establish the ARCs and administer the fund. OHA is required to create a temporary ARC in the form of a 24/7 hotline.
The measure requires OHA to stand up both the Oversight and Accountability Council and the temporary ARC hotline by Feb. 1, 2021.
The 24/7 temporary, statewide ARC hotline went live Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 and will be in operation until regional centers are in place.
Beginning Feb. 1, 2021, law enforcement officers may give the hotline number to people in possession of controlled substances, Some individuals may also receive a $100 citation. Individuals may call the hotline and complete the health assessment process, as outlined in the measure, and they will receive a letter of verification to present to the court to have the $100 fee waived.
“We are proud of the fact that we met these requirements on time, and that the new law will help us establish a more health-based, equitable and effective approach to drug addiction in Oregon,” OHA Behavioral Health Director Steve Allen said.
The Oversight and Accountability Council will have its first meeting in late February to begin planning for services required in the measure.
Oversight and Accountability Council members
- Melinda Bell, Lead Case Manager, Union Gospel Mission
- O'Nesha Christine Cochran, Lead, Brown Hope
- Caroline Martinez Cruz, Health & Human Services General Manager, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- LaKeesha Dumas, Office of Consumer Engagement Coordinator, Multnomah County Addictions and Mental Health Department
- Sabrina Flint Garcia, Certified Recovery Mentor, Traditional Health Worker, Peer Recovery Initiated in Medical Establishments
- Morgan Godvin, Commissioner, Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, Research Associate, Health in Justice Action Center
- Makeda M. Jensen, Member at large
- Chair Cheryle A. Kennedy, Tribal Council Chairwoman, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde
- Hubert Benny Mathews, Jr., Member at large
- Dharma Leria Mirza, Equity and Justice Fellow, Association for Recovery in Higher Education
- Amy Madrigal, Crisis Center Manager, COPES Clinic
- Zebuli Payne, Clinical Director, Phoenix Wellness Center
- Eowyn Rieke, MD MPH, Services Director, Blackburn Center, Central City Concern
- Henri M. Shields-Lucero, LCSW, CADCIII, Clinical Supervisor, Garlington Center
- Nicole Elizabeth Silva, Social Worker
- Blue Valentine, Harm Reduction Service Provider
- Carlos Vazquez, Adolescent Residential Counselor, The Yes House Milestones
- Leticia Parra Welch, Certified Recovery Mentor, Addiction Recovery Center
- Karen Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc.
- Ronald Eugene Williams, Community Organizer
- Lelia Winnie, Director, Adult Residential Programs, De Paul Treatment Centers
For questions or more information, email OHA.Measure110@dhsoha.state.or.us
