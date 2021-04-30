There are new details to The Chronicle's original story concerning quick action by law enforcement officials being credited for saving a man's life.
Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy Gery Fiebich is being recognized with a Life Saving Award from Columbia River Fire & Rescue for his life saving actions.
Fiebich was dispatched to assist St. Helens Police on February 8 with a medical call. When Fiebich arrived, he saw St. Helens Police Officer Adam Hartless performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a subject inside a home not breathing.
Fiebich brought inn his automated external defibrillator (AED) machine and assisted Hartless by applying the AED to the 46-year-old man. Fiebich, Hartless and St. Helens Police Officer Terry Massey continued life saving measures until Columbia River Fire & Rescue medics (CRFR) arrived on scene and took over the medical response.
The male became conscious a short time later and was transported to a Portland area hospital.
CRFR credited Deputy Fiebich with saving the man's life. Had it not been for the quick action of Deputy Fiebich and the other law enforcement on scene, the individual would likely not have survived this incident, according to CRFR.
Fiebich received the Life Saving Award from CRFR on April 28. Hartless was honored in early April with a Life Saving Award from the St. Helens Police Department.
Massey was recognized by CRFR during the St. Helens City Council meeting April 21 for responding to the call.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office hired Fiebich in April 2015 as a corrections deputy. He transferred to the sheriff's office enforcement division in July 2017.
