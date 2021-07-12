New Details posted at 11:15 a.m. July 12
The Coast Guard said the plane crash spotted at Sandy Island on the Washington side of the Columbia River on Monday is front a precious incident that occurred in March 2020.
In that incident, one person was injured. The wreckage was never removed.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 10:15 a.m. July 12
The Coast Guard, local first responders and good samaritans responded to a downed aircraft Monday near Kalama and Sandy Island in the Columbia River.
The area of the search is east of Goble in Columbia County on the Washington side of the river.
According to the Coast Guard, a good samaritan spotted the downed aircraft and notified Coast Guard watchstanders at 8:05 a.m. Monday.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, a Coast Guard Station Portland 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew, and multiple local agencies are responding to the incident. An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon is activated near the scene of the aircraft, and responders are searching for survivors.
A Jayhawk crewmember deployed from the helicopter to investigate the incident site.
The plane’s tail is white with blue stripes. The letter N and number 7 are also visible on the body of the aircraft.
It is currently unknown how many people were aboard the aircraft, who the aircraft belongs to, or what its flight itinerary was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.