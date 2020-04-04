A Columbia County Easter tradition that draws thousands to the region is the latest public event to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The mEGGa Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been canceled according to organizers., who posted the announcement on Facebook in late March.
“It is with heavy hearts but the community’s health in mind that we have made the hard decision to cancel this year’s mEGGa Egg Hunt,” the post states. “Our board is looking at some options to preserve a little of this event for the kids. Stay tuned as we work out those options.”
The mEGGa Egg Hunt board of directors reached the decision after careful research and observation of what was going on in the country, according to board member Heather Epperly.
“Each person got to the same response, which is that they thought the responsible thing to do is cancel the hunt,” Epperly said. “None of us wanted to do it, but with everything going on it was the responsible thing to do.”
The egg hunt, which would have celebrated its 20th year this year, is annually held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in April and is a free event for families. The egg hunt drew more than 3,000 people last year, according to Epperly. The event typically gives out approximately 30,000 wrapped candies and prizes, most of which is obtained through community donations. Another mEGGa Egg Hunt Facebook post stated that the board had already received stuffed animal donations and other donations for prizes.
One activity associated with the event that will continue to happen this year is the annual coloring contest. Entry forms had been previously dispersed through local schools and also through The Chronicle print edition. Forms are still available on the egg hunt’s website, at meggaegghunt.wixsite.com/mysite.
“We tried to think of other things we could do but unfortunately there are no other avenues with all the restrictions that are in place now,” Epperly said.
Because the forms had already been distributed, and children were left at home with no school to go to and most events canceled, Epperly said the board thought carrying on with the coloring contest would be most beneficial to the egg hunt and to those who wanted to participate in the annual spring event.
The form is a picture of an Easter rabbit holding a group of decorated Easter eggs. Once the child has completed the form, they should mail it to, or drop it under the door at American Family Insurance, 1570 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens.
There are three cash prizes for each age group. Age groups are divided into: 0-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-9 and 10-12. Winners will be announced Saturday, April 11, 2020, on the mEGGa Egg Hunt Facebook page. Winners will also be notified by phone, which is why it is important for participants to provide the best contact phone number on their entry form.
While many are disappointed that the egg hunt has been canceled, Epperly said the response from the community on the cancelation has been mostly positive.
“Most people have been extremely supportive and understanding of what we had to do and realizing it wasn’t something we wanted to do,” Epperly said.
The event each year is free, meaning that the board relies on the donations of businesses and individuals in the community to supply the candy, plastic eggs and other prizes. According to Epperly, by the time of the cancellation, over half of their sponsors had already given them funds.
“Almost all of them when we reached out said, ‘just keep our money and keep it for the next year,’” Epperly said. “So we’re stockpiling that, for a bigger and better event next year.”
The mEGGa Egg Hunt will not be rescheduled for later this year, because doing so would not be feasible, Epperly said. The board will start planning the 2021 egg hunt around September.
“I’d like to thank our sponsors for being so understanding and wonderful, and our community for being so understanding,” Epperly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.