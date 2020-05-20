Columbia County voters have cast their ballots in the 2020 Oregon Primary Election conducted Tuesday, May 19.
The unofficial county returns show voters approving a $55 million bond measure to renovate St. Helens High School, 3,971 yes votes, or 52.12 percent, to 3,648 votes, or 47.88 percent no votes.
Voters also approved a renewal of the Columbia County Jail. The unofficial vote tally is 10,624 yes votes, or 58.88 percent to 7,420 no votes, or 41.12 percent.
Voters approved the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection measure. The Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District measure was defeated.
Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder was leading in Position 1, over close challenger Brandee Dudzic. The two will meet in a November runoff election, as will challenger Casey Garrett and incumbent Alex Tardif in Position 3. The final election printout of unofficial results shows Magruger with 6,529 votes or 37.24 percent and Dudzic with 4,351 votes and 24.82 percent. Garrett with 7,149 votes, or 43.22 percent and Tardif with 6,747 votes, or 40.79 percent.
In the Circuit Court District 19 race, the unofficial results show Michael Clarke with 6,876 votes, and Jenefer Grant with 6,742 votes, also triggering a runoff in November.
Again, these are the unofficial results. The Columbia County Elections office now has 21 days to certify the election.
