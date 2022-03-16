A firefighter who suffered injuries during a commercial fire in St. Helens is home recovering.
The blaze, at the 300 Building, a storage unit facility at 777 Port Avenue, broke out Saturday morning, March 12.
“As Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighters arrived at the scene smoke was visible on all bay doors with heavy smoke showing throughout along with flames showing from a few of the storage units,” according to CRFR Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway. “Due to the wind, firefighters were hindered by poor visibility and air quality.”
The injured firefighter was taken to a Portland area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and is now at home recovering.
“We would like to provide that individual privacy at this point in time, so we are not sharing further details,” she said.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District crews were also called to the scene of the fire.
Motherway said significant progress was made throughout the morning to hold the fire progress to the initial building and that ultimately helped to save the additional buildings from catching fire.
“The entire 300 building suffered heavy damage,” she said. “The owner of the building is working with an insurance company to determine the estimated amount of damage.”
According to Motherway, the building did not have a fire sprinkler system.
Firefighting challenges
According to Motherway, the commercial fire presented multiple challenges for the first responders.
“First and foremost are the concurrent calls for service which creates a challenge on staffing,” she said. “This is one of many reasons we operate with a combination department, meaning we have volunteers who can respond to calls from home to bolster the current staffing levels of the day.”
Another challenge was reaching the fire. Firefighters had to use forced entry. At one point, firefighters used a chainsaw to cut through the large metal doors of the building.
“We had to cut padlocks and force the roll up doors on the building which takes additional time and manpower,” she said. “High combustible storage items in many of the units, with paper products, wood products, clothing as well as hazardous materials such as paints and oils ultimately added fuel to this commercial fire and created a more challenging scene.”
Crews remained at the scene throughout Saturday night mopping up and monitoring any additional fire spread.
Columbia River PUD, St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff and Clatskanie Fire District also assisted at the fire scene.
“Their support and assistance in mitigating the fire was crucial during this difficult event. In total we had 33 fire personnel on scene over the course of the time spent managing the fire,” Motherway said. “Police and fire remained on scene through Monday, March 14 to monitor the fire activity and provide additional assistance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.