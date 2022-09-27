Flames shot high into the air from a structure fire causing fire crews to rush to the area of Oakwood and Blackoak Drive in St. Helens.
The occupants, who were home at the time the fire started, were able to escape with minor smoke inhalation. Their two dogs and cockatiel made it out unharmed and the occupants three cats were located inside the home, unharmed.
It took approximately 30 minutes for fire crews to control the Friday, Sept. 23 blaze, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR). The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of this posting.
Scappoose Fire and Columbia River PUD assisted on scene.
In 2019, there were 60 fire deaths in Oregon, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Fast Facts
The following information is from the insurance comparison website The Zebra and the San Francisco Fire Department:
In a five-year period, house fires caused 2,620 deaths and $6.9 billion in property damage (National Fire Protection Association).
The top three causes of fires in homes are cooking, heating equipment, and electrical malfunction (FEMA).
The leading cause of fire deaths is careless smoking.
Every day, at least one child dies from a fire inside the home (Stanford Children’s Hospital).
Nearly 4,000 Americans die each year in house fires and over 2000 are severely injured.
Adults 65 and older are more than twice as likely to die in fires as the overall population.
It can take just 30 seconds for a small flame to turn into a major blaze (Department of Homeland Security).
In only 3 and a half minutes, the heat from a house fire can reach over 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit.
In rooms that are not even on fire, the temperature can reach over 300 degrees; this is hot enough to melt plastic and kill the people in those rooms.
Having a working smoke detector more than doubles one’s chances of surviving a fire.
In 2005, 106 firefighters died in the line of duty in the United States.
Fire officials often provide home and property audits to help and educate families about fire prevention. Contact your local fire district or fire department for more information.
