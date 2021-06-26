A 2.6% rate increase for St. Helens area customers of Hudson Garbage is scheduled to take effect July 1.
The rate adjustment, approved by the St. Helens City Council, is to cover increasing operating costs faced by the garbage company.
The council approved the increase at its regular Wednesday evening meeting, June 16, following a presentation by Hudson Garbage during the council’s afternoon work session.
During the St. Helens City Council meeting, Hudson Garbage District Manager Josh Brown said increasing fuel and labor costs, a driver shortage and a county tipping fee increase have led to the need to adjust rates.
“You have to pass it on and it’s unfortunate,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said. “But that’s how we do business in America.”
See how the rate adjustment impacts specific residential, commercial and industrial customers attached to this story.
Hudson serves 9,000 customers in St. Helens, Columbia City, Rainier, Clatskanie and other areas in Columbia County. Hudson’s District Manager Josh Brown said he plans to make similar cost adjustment presentations to each of the cities that the company serves.
“Our goal is to be fair with each of the municipalities we serve,” Brown told The Chronicle.
Other council action
• Approved allowing open container at city events. This includes the onsite sale of alcohol in compliance with Oregon Liquor Control (OLCC) regulations. For July 4, this will include Columbia View Park and designated areas on the St. Helens waterfront property (former Boise Veneer Property) where tailgating will occur, according to city spokesperson Crystal King.
• Updated the timelines for construction of a public safety facility, which will replace the current city’s aging police station. The council is expected in November to decide on a proposed resolution establishing a utility fee to help fund the project. Construction for the new facility could begin in 2023.
For more information about the public safety facility, see a series of reports at thechronicleonline.com and visit the City of St. Helens website.
For more information about the garbage rates, contact Hudson Garbage at 503-397-1534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.