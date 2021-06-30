Officials are now reviewing a gas line break that forced the closure of Highway 30 at Millard Road and triggered nearby evacuations.

Traffic Rerouted

North bound traffic was rerouted back down Highway 30 during the gas line incident.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) reported a construction crew hit a four inch gas main at the intersection of Millard Road and Highway 30, forcing the closure of the area and buildings within 1,000 feet of the site to be evacuated shortly after 9:30 Wednesday morning, June 23.

Gas Line Incident Site

The gas line incident occurred just west of Highway 30 on Millard Road. The site is part of a $7.5 million improvement project.
Stand Still

Traffic in bot directions along Highway 30 at St. Helens came to a stand still during the incident.

Oregon State Police troopers and Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic off the busy highway as CRFR fire personnel evacuated several buildings near the incident.

The event closed a half mile section of the highway both north and south bound for approximately one hour. NW Natural Gas crews arrived on the scene and capped the gas leak and the area was reopened. There were no reported injuries.

The site of the gas line break is part of a $7.5 million dollar road improvement project that had been paused several weeks earlier due to utility line concerns. The incident occurred after a subcontractor struck a gas line while excavating for electrical conduit installation, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Torres.

Northwest Natural Gas will work to determine fault or no-fault and if any financial penalties should be assessed, Torres said.

When asked by The Chronicle if contractors are required to check before they dig in such construction projects, and couldn’t this incident have been avoided, Torres replied, “Yes, a locate ticket was called. This was an accident.”

Torres said additional work is needed to reach the summer 2022 completion date for the road improvement project.

“We need to wait on the railroad contractor for the other side of the highway and we still need to accomplish intersection improvements, signal pole installation, ADA upgrades and roadway work,” he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What lessons should we take away from the COVID-19 pandemic?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.