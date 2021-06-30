Officials are now reviewing a gas line break that forced the closure of Highway 30 at Millard Road and triggered nearby evacuations.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) reported a construction crew hit a four inch gas main at the intersection of Millard Road and Highway 30, forcing the closure of the area and buildings within 1,000 feet of the site to be evacuated shortly after 9:30 Wednesday morning, June 23.
Oregon State Police troopers and Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic off the busy highway as CRFR fire personnel evacuated several buildings near the incident.
The event closed a half mile section of the highway both north and south bound for approximately one hour. NW Natural Gas crews arrived on the scene and capped the gas leak and the area was reopened. There were no reported injuries.
The site of the gas line break is part of a $7.5 million dollar road improvement project that had been paused several weeks earlier due to utility line concerns. The incident occurred after a subcontractor struck a gas line while excavating for electrical conduit installation, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Torres.
Northwest Natural Gas will work to determine fault or no-fault and if any financial penalties should be assessed, Torres said.
When asked by The Chronicle if contractors are required to check before they dig in such construction projects, and couldn’t this incident have been avoided, Torres replied, “Yes, a locate ticket was called. This was an accident.”
Torres said additional work is needed to reach the summer 2022 completion date for the road improvement project.
“We need to wait on the railroad contractor for the other side of the highway and we still need to accomplish intersection improvements, signal pole installation, ADA upgrades and roadway work,” he said.
