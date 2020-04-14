“We have to be careful,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown cautioned as she outline the state’s framework for reopening Oregon following the initial impact of the coronavirus. "We have to be cautious or it will backfire.”
During a Tuesday morning April 14 news conference in Portland, Brown said there was no set time for the reopening the state's society and economy and that it will be based on several factors.
“If we move too quickly, we ill see a spike in cases and that could lead to an overwhelmed hospital system and unnecessary deaths,” Brown said. “We all want to get back to work and to life as normal as quickly as possible, but the truth is the best path forward is a cautious one. A path that procedures gradually and incrementally and carefully. This is not like turning on a light.”
Brown said the decision to reopen would be a path based on science that accounts for the need of Oregon’s economy and communities.
“First, we need to slow the growth,” Brown said. “We need to see fewer and fewer cases of COVID-19. Second, we need adequate PPE, (personal protection equipment), masks gloves and gowns. Third, we have to establish a best public heath framework to support the reopening effort.
Brown said that will include ramping up testing capacities in every region of the state. The increased testing will help the state identify specially where the virus is and to stop it from spreading, she said.
“This will take really strong partnerships between the private sector and the public sector,” Brown said. “We also need to develop a system for contract tracing to identify those who might have been exposed to the virus and to stop further transmissions,” she said.
Brown said the state needs to develop a quarantine process for those who test position for COVID-19 that includes strategies for nursing home residents.
Brown said she will continue to meet with state and local health officials and reach out to industry and retail to help determine the reopening process.
“We cannot stand still,” Brown said. "We can, and we will, get through this together.”
