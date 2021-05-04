The Chronicle continues to seek information about the new Grocery Outlet store being constructed along Highway 30 adjacent to Legacy Clinic in St. Helens.
A representative of the company's public relations firm tells us that the store is currently slated to open in mid to late August.
Much of the outside project appears to be completed and contractors appear to now be doing the inside work, which would likely include electrical, shelving assembly, and cash register placements. Specific details of that work have not been released by the company.
Construction for the approximately 12,000-square-foot store began in late 2020. Grocery Outlet's Regional Marketing Director told The Chronicle in an earlier interview that all employees will be hired/employed by the independent owner-operator of the store. Typically, new stores hire for 25-35 positions, Noble said.
The Chronicle continues to seek details about hiring dates and range of employee pay. We will continue to provide updates about this development as they become available.
Last fall, The Chronicle first reported the start of construction for a new Grocery Outlet s…
The Chronicle has reached out to Grocery Outlet to gather more details about the new 16,000-…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.