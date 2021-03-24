The Chronicle has reached out to Grocery Outlet to gather more details about the new 1,600-square-foot store being build at 475 Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
Construction began last fall. At that time representatives with the company said they were not publicly releasing details about how many employees would be hired or what the pay would be. As soon as the company responses to our latest request for details, we'll post the information they provide.
Regional wages
Oregon Employment Department Regional Economist Shawna Sykes said the average wage of food and beverage stores plus general merchandise stores in this region is $26,869 annually, but that wage can vary greatly depending on the specific job. See a detailed chart of positions and wages attached.
According to third quarter of 2020 Oregon Employment Department information, there were 320 food and beverage stores and 534 general merchandise outlets in Columbia County with a total payroll for the two business segments at $21,171,394 in 2019.
The two segments ranked 10th highest in terms of payroll within the county behind manufacturing ($84,945,316), health care and social assistance ($52,378,690), educational services ($46,375,798), public administration ($38,429,376), construction ($36,043,065), transportation and warehousing ($23,178,815), accommodation and food services ($22,274,908), the balance of retail trade minus grocery and general merchandise stores ($21,392,255) and utilities ($21,296,903).
Sykes said the food and beverage stores and general merchandise outlets had an average annual employment of 788 in 2019, ranking them fifth highest in employment behind manufacturing (1,552), health care and social assistance (1,455), accommodation and food services (1,233), and educational services (1,143).
According to its website, Grocery Outlet has 11 stores in the Portland metro-Southwest Washington area and 300-plus stores nationwide. The closest Grocery Outlets to St. Helens are in Scappoose and Rainier.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.