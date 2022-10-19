City officials are preparing to break ground in November for the City of St. Helens first major infrastructure project as part of the ongoing efforts to redevelop and transform the St. Helens waterfront.

Waterfront Redevelopment

This flyover shows the proposed St. Helens waterfront redevelopment site.

First step

The Streets and Utilities Extension Project is focused on improving key streets and intersections that already exist in the city’s historic Riverfront District and extending utilities onto the City’s 24-acre Riverfront Property, according to a release from the city.

