A head-on traffic crash closed Highway 30 in Scappoose early Thursday morning, Aug. 27.
Scappoose Police say a female driver operating a white van traveling south bound on Highway 30 at Havlik Drive crossed over three lanes into the path of a fully-loaded log truck traveling north bound on Highway 30.
The female driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Scappoose Police Chief Norman Miller.
The log truck driver was not injured.
First responders, including Scappoose Fire & Rescue, Columbia Fire & Rescue and Scappoose Police, responded to the crash scene. Highway 30 was closed for about an hour and a half, Miller said, as crews extricated the injured female driver from the damaged van and crews off-loaded logs from the truck to another vehicle.
Traffic was rerouted off the highway through the adjacent Fred Meyer Shopping Center parking lot.
Miller said the van was demolished in the crash. Police officers were working to determine the cause of the crash late Thursday morning. The identity and condition of the female driver, believed to be from Washington, was not immediately available.
Highway 30 in Scappoose has been reopened.
