Update posted at 6 a.m. July 31
Temperatures in our region are expected to be into the upper 80's today, dropping slightly through the weekend.
Look for some heat relief overnight as temperatures fall into the low sixties.
Previous Chronicle coverage post at 3 p.m. July 30
A high pressure system over Oregon is causing temperatures to soar into the 90s and above in our region again today.
Lines continue to form at local businesses offering ways to beat the heat, including the Dari Delish restaurant along Columbia Bouleward, where tall ice cream cones have been popular during these hot days.
The National Weather Service forecasts a bit cooler, but dry conditions through the weekend.
Fire districts throughout the region are urging caution due to the extreme wildfire danger during the heat wave.
