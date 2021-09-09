Highway 30 is now open after an earlier crash closed all lanes at Bennett Road due to a vehicle crash that resulted in a natural gas line break.
NW Natural has made repairs to the line following the late afternoon incident Thursday.
Prior to the crash, a St. Helens Police officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle reportedly involved in the crash. However, the driver fled the scene. St. Helens officers discontinued pursuit of the vehicle for safety reasons, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
The driver later crashed near Highway 30 and Bennett Road, causing the gas line to break.The suspect is in custody and there are currently no reported injuries, police stated in the release.
The suspected driver's identity and the charges against the driver had not been released by police at the time of this update.
The St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Columbia River Fire and Rescue, and NW Natural responded to the scene.
Follow this developing story here at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.