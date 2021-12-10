The St. Helens Police Department has made history.
On Dec. 5, 2021, St. Helens Officer McKenzie McClure successfully completed a DWI (Driving While Impaired) Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) Instructor Development Course to become a certified instructor for the St. Helens Police Department.
McClure is the first St. Helens female officer to complete the training and become a certified instructor. She will now teach other St. Helens officers in required DWI detection and proper SFST training and recertification. McClure is also required to keep informed of current case law and investigative trends so that she can act as a knowledgeable resource for other officers.
McClure tells The Chronicle the certification makes her a better police officer.
"Any additional training that I attend and certifications that I receive helps make me a better police officer," she said. "The majority of people who become officers take pride in their job and genuinely want to help the community. One way we that we ensure that we are doing our best for the community is by seeking out opportunities for additional training. It helps us keep up with best practices in policing and provides us with additional tools and strategies to help keep our community safe."
McClure said the certification also will help her help SHPD officers to embrace the needed detection training.
"Officers are required to take a certain amount of training each year and be recertified in a range of skills," she said. "I will be teaching our St. Helens officers at regular intervals in impaired driving detection and standardized field sobriety testing (SFST) skills. Part of my certification as an instructor involves making sure that I stay informed of any new legislation and best practices in DWI detection and SFST so that I can then pass that information on to our officers."
According to McClure, impairment detection by police officers is a critical tool for safety of the driver, the public and police.
"Education and prevention is always the preferred strategy in policing, but we know that it isn’t possible to stop everyone from driving while impaired," she said. "Impaired drivers kill thousands of people every year in the United States. The better job our officers do at spotting the signs of an impaired driver and quickly removing them from the road, we help ensure the safety of our community which is our number one mission."
To become a certified instructor, McClure attended a 32-hour course recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
McClure is a patrol officer with the St. Helens Police Department. She was hired as a lateral officer in July 2021.
“We invest in the safety of our community when we invest in officer training,” St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway said. “Our goal is to prevent accidents and crimes from happening before they occur. Every impaired driver that we remove from the road represents potential lives saved. Officer McClure’s certification means that your St. Helens police officers can continue to provide top-level safety services for the community.”
Impaired driving is a serious issue in the United States, and law enforcement officers receive regular training in order to spot impaired drivers and help save lives, according to a release from the St. Helens Police Department.
Every day, approximately 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes, according to the NHSTA. The most current figures show there were 10,142 deaths from drunk-driving crashes in 2019 and 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes tested positive for at least one drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.