St. Helens Police mounted additional traffic safety patrols over the New Year's holiday weekend and netted four DUII arrests, two warrant arrests and made a total of 29 traffic stops.
The extra patrol was conducted from 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec 31, at 1 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
One DUII driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .29%. The legal limit in Oregon is .08%.
Additionally, two St. Helens officers who were driving to and from work observed dangerous driving by individuals suspected to be impaired. This ultimately led to two DUII arrests. The drivers had BACs of .25% and .14%.
Impaired driving can lead to serious consequences, according to a release from the St. Helens Police Department, which stated it is dedicated to ensuring safe roads for citizens.
The release stated that the New Year’s holiday is one of the more dangerous times to be on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there is typically an increase in drunk-driving related deaths during this holiday.
According to a recent NHTSA study, more than 63% of drivers in fatal or near-fatal crashes tested positive for alcohol or at least one active drug – an alarming number and an increase from the 50% range we’d seen before COVID.
About one in five people in fatal or near-fatal crashes were highly intoxicated, with blood alcohol contents of .15 or more, the study said.
According to officials with the St. Helens Municipal Court, if a person is convicted of a DUII, the court fines break down as follows:
- 1st conviction – minimum fine of $1,000 and maximum fine of $6,250;
- 2nd conviction – minimum fine of $1,500 and maximum fine of $6,250;
- 3rd+ conviction – minimum fine of $2,000 and maximum fine of $6,250 (these amounts assume the case is still a misdemeanor; a third DUII conviction can be either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the time between convictions).
If a person is eligible for, and enters, the DUII Diversion program, the costs are as follows:
- $490 filing fee
- Court appointed attorney fees (if applicable) [in the municipal court, this is typically $200]
- $150 for the treatment evaluation screening fee
- Any costs associated with treatment (this can vary)
- Cost of attendance at a victim impact panel (I believe this is $35 in Columbia County)
- Cost of installing/maintaining an ignition interlock device in the person’s vehicle (if the person drives during the period of diversion). This can also vary.
- Any other costs related to insurance/employment/DMV costs/etc (but these aren’t directly ‘court-related’ costs).
The court officials said there are other sanctions as well.
- The minimum fine becomes $2,000 on any case where the defendant had a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or greater;
- The maximum fine can be increased to $10,000 if there was a minor in the vehicle (who was also at least 3 years younger than the defendant)
- There is also a standard $255 DUII conviction ‘fee’ (distinct from the ‘fine’) imposed in every case where a person is convicted (in addition to all of the other costs mentioned in items 2-7 above).
