Oregon State Police (OSP) have released the following update and new details concerning Trooper John Jeffries, who had been critically injured following a pursuit and crash near St. Helens.
It has been almost a week since Veterans Day, the day Oregon State Police Trooper John Jeffries was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while protecting his community.
During the past six days, Trooper Jeffries has been receiving excellent care from his medical team at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland. As a result of the severity of John’s injuries, it will take additional time for his medical team to determine the extent of those injuries and his prognosis for recovery.
“The caring and thoughtful expressions of support community members have shared with Trooper Jeffries’ family, to our Troopers, and our entire agency has been awe-inspiring. To receive such a large volume of positive words of encouragement and appreciation means so much to our Troopers and all law enforcement members.
"It takes integrity, courage, and resiliency to be a Trooper and John possesses all three of those traits and so many more. During times of strife and conflict, knowing those we serve to appreciate, respect, and acknowledge our mission and our sacrifices are what provides each of us with the motivation to keep serving during times of anguish and pain.” shared Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie.
The Jeffries family has expressed their gratefulness to all that have assisted and supported them and John. They have appreciated the outpouring of support but continue to request privacy, including privacy for their friends and neighbors. If you wish to send your good wishes to John, please do so via email at ospsocial@osp.oregon.gov or via mail to Oregon State Police, Attention Trooper John Jeffries, 3565 Trelstad Ave SE, Salem, Or. 97317.
The Jeffries family asks for supporters to continue keeping John, the involved officers, John’s medical team, and John’s law enforcement peers in their thoughts and prayers.
Specific information related to the suspect or about the criminal investigation surrounding the incident will be provided at a later date by the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County DA’s office.
Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper John Jeffries remained in critical condition as of late Mo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.