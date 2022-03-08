Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove summed up his years of service by taking a phrase from the Marines: “It(‘s) the hardest job you will ever love,” he told The Chronicle in an interview regarding his planned retirement.
Grove retires April 30.
He was appointed March 27, 1995 by Gov. John A. Kitzhaber to fill out the remaining term of Circuit Judge James A. Mason. Grove joined the Honorable Donald L. Kalberer and Honorable Berkley A. Smith who were the remaining sitting judges for Columbia County.
“I applied for the position thinking it would be the next step in my legal career as well as interesting and challenging,” Grove said. “I had been serving as a pro-tem judge for a while and had previously served as a Justice of the Peace in Columbia County for a number of years. I had some sense of what the job would entail.”
Grove said as a circuit judge the matters he presided over were more serious and demanding.
“The most difficult cases were the homicides and cases involving child victims,” he said. “The losses and injuries were so substantial and could never completely be rectified.”
Grove added that over the years, his job as a judge also has been rewarding.
“The reward is in being part of the process in helping bring justice or at least closure to devastating or monumental events in people’s lives, to have people stop you on the street and thank you for being part of a major event they experienced,” he said. “I have said many times that other than weddings or adoptions most of the other matters I preside over are difficult and frequently sad.”
Grove said the most frustrating experience he has observed is the epidemic of substance abuse and mental illness that has befallen society.
“Frequently these maladies are co-occurring,” he said. “Out of necessity treatment courts have arisen.”
At various times during his tenure, Grove has presided over a Juvenile, Family, Adult, Mental Health and Veterans Court.
“In these courts we really get to know our clients,” he said. “We interact with them and a large treatment team that includes mental health counselors, social workers, probation officers, mentoring by the district attorney’s office and court personnel. We meet with the participants and our clients daily and meet as a group weekly.”
Grove said the effort takes a major resource and time commitment but has allowed families to be restored and lives to be saved.
“Many years of prison time has been avoided and substantial restitution has been repaid that otherwise would not have been,” Grove said.
For anyone aspiring to be a circuit judge, Grove suggests to “be ready for long hours, frustrating moments and a few moments of being part to as close to a miracle as few people experience.”
The next step
Gov. Kate Brown thanked Grove for his dedicated judicial service and said she is accepting applications for the judicial vacancy on the Columbia County Circuit Court. Brown plans to fill the position by appointment.
Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 p.m. March 25, 2022.
Governor Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit, according to a release from her office. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.
ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.
Questions regarding the appointment process should be directed to Shevaun Gutridge by emailing shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov, or by calling 503-378-6246.
