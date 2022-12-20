Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

New Details Posted Dec. 20

Highway 30 Landslide Site

Limited travel lanes are open at the Highway 30 landslide site.

One lane of U.S. Highway 30 will remain open with flaggers through Christmas and New Year’s Day even when landslide repair work between Astoria and Clatskanie pauses for the holidays.

"Please plan for extra travel time between the Portland area and north coast no matter what route you take as holiday travel season gets busy," a relased from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) states. "On U.S. 30, please watch for flaggers and expect delays 24 hours a day."

Highway 30 Landslide

The massive landslide occurred Nov. 29 just north of Clatskanie along Highway 30.
