The Awards

Displaying the awards are, from left, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett, Grumpy’s Towing employee Jay White, OSP Trooper Chris Cowen, Trooper Grace Davey, Sheriff Brian Pixley, Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder, OSP Sgt. Chad Drew, OSP Superintendent Terri Davie, Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller.

Five law officers in Columbia County were honored Oct. 12 at a Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting for their involvement in a March 31 incident at a Scappoose towing company.

Receiving plaques were Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon State Police (OSP) Sgt. Chad Drew with the Medal of Valor; and OSP Troopers Chris Cowen and Grace Davey with the Medal of Meritorious Service. Jay White, an employee of Grumpy’s Towing received the Distinguished Citizen Award.

Pixley, after receiving his award from the commissioners, presented the other four plaques.

