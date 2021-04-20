New Details posted at 2:30 p.m. April 20
State Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson has released a letter she has sent to the Oregon House Speaker concerning her allegations of harassment against Rep.Brad Witt.
"The fact Representative Witt chose to sexually harass me leaves us no room for any future ability to have real discussions regarding committee business or other House Floor business," the letter states. "The quid-pro-quo he texted me is an inexcusable abuse of his power. Experiencing this sexual harassment is something I should not have to be exposed to or accept as a course of business, especially in today’s Capitol culture.The events of Monday created a hostile work environment; we all agreed with the passage of Rule 27 to stand up against such behavior and hold ourselves accountable."
Rep. Breese-Iverson said she is writing "to request additional safety measures be put in place that Rule 27 promises a victim like myself. This is to establish a true “no contact” order that the current actions taken by the Conduct Committee and Speaker’s Office have failed to ensure."
Previous Chronicle coverage
The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Conduct is reportedly reviewing a harassment complaint against Oregon State Rep. Brad Witt.
The Oregonian reports that a fellow member of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee made the allegation of last week. The newspaper reported that specifics of the complaint had not been released. Witt chairs the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and has temporarily stepped aside as chair during the investigation.
Witt emailed The Chronicle the following statement concerning the investigation.
“I believe wholeheartedly that it will be found that there was no ill intent on my part whatsoever, but rather an attempt to further the committee interests. While I do not agree with the charges, nor would I prefer to be temporarily removed as chair, I think in the most neutral manner that the only way to avoid any level of discomfort on the part of the complainant would be for me to volunteer to step away as chair until the investigation is completed.”
An outside investigator has been hired by the acting the Legislative Equity Officer to conduct the Witt investigation, according to the Oregonian report. A report from the independent investigator is expected to be forwarded to the conduct committee for review.
Conduct Committee Background
During the 2020 special session, the Oregon Legislature amended rules and created the Joint Committee on Conduct with the mission to develop and maintain a respectful workplace policy to address conduct that is inconsistent with the policy direction established for the Oregon Legislative Branch.
“The Legislative Branch is committed to promoting a respectful and inclusive environment in the State Capitol and in any setting in which conduct has the ability to create a Capitol environment that is intimidating, hostile or offensive, or may constitute conduct that amounts to retaliation for the making of a good-faith complaint under this rule or for participation in an investigation under this rule,” the House Concurrent Resolution 221 reads. “The Legislative Branch is committed to providing a safe and respectful workplace and to taking proactive steps to improve its culture so that behavior from any source that has a negative impact on the workplace may be effectively reported and promptly addressed and resolved.”
The resolution also states that the rule “is designed to provide options to those who are experiencing or observing harassing behavior, discriminatory behavior, retaliation or other behavior prohibited by subsection of this rule to seek information, report behaviors or file complaints to address and resolve concerns,while also enhancing options available to victims who seek to remain anonymous.”
The Joint Conduct Committee may recommend to the full House and Senate that a legislator found in violation of policy may be expelled. The four member committee could also assess a monetary fine against the legislator. There are no limits to the sanctions that the committee might impose, according to the Oregon Legislature’s Policy and Research Office.
Read the full resolution here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.