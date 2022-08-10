Several members of Columbia County fire agencies and a team from Banks Fire are back home after joining the battle against the nearly 11,000-acre Miller Road wildfire in Wasco County.

The Team

The Columbia County fire agencies and Banks Fire Wildfire Mobilization Team.

As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the wildfire was approximately 95% contained.

The local team of 14 personnel had responded to Maupin early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 to assist other firefighters.

