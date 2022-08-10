Several members of Columbia County fire agencies and a team from Banks Fire are back home after joining the battle against the nearly 11,000-acre Miller Road wildfire in Wasco County.
As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the wildfire was approximately 95% contained.
The local team of 14 personnel had responded to Maupin early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 to assist other firefighters.
The Columbia County team includes, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD, Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District and Scappoose Fire.
Columbia County is one of five structural task forces that had been sent to the Wasco County wildfire.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Pricher told The Chronicle as the local team left for the wildfire that all of the responding county firefighters and apparatus would be part of the initial attack firefighting force.
That attack included responsibility for holding established firelines, providing structure protection, executing triage of structures in the fire area (identifying the fire safety charastics of threatened structures, survivability in the interface zone of structures and performing mitigation measures (when possible) to prevent fire from destroying property), creating fire lines, coordinating with other resources in a coordinated effort for full fire suppression.
Pricher said the team went in knowing the dangers.
“There was a combination of low humidities (below 20%), sustained winds over 15 mph and gusts over 25 mph,” he said. “It was hot. The terrain is very steep and with the smoke, visibility was limited. The temperature firefighters are exposed to with all of the firefighting gear is very taxing.”
The fire activity in the conditions that the local crews experienced were significant, according to Pricher.
“The type of fire behavior is more dangerous than in previous years as a result of drought, climate change and significant fuel loading,” he said.
Pricher provided the following brief synopsis of what the team was able to accomplish:
Day 1 - Aug. 3
Initial attack providing structural protection for the Juniper Flats Fire station.
Day 2 Aug. 4
Mop up around structures. Mop up is a systematic method of making sure that all hotspots are identified and mitigated. Mop up includes strengthening firelines but putting out fire from the fire edge to different interior distances depending on safety factors and fire intensity. Depending on the slope, water bars are created to prevent erosion from fall rains on the newly created firelines. In some instances, several miles of hose are established. One of the bigger challenges is the movement of water from the limited water sources to the fire line to help suppress the fire.
Cold trailing and continued securing of the firelines. Cold trailing is another systematic method that firefighters use to make sure the fire is completely out. In many cases this involves firefighters using their bare hands to make sure there is no heat. This can include digging out of root systems and making sure any trees that were felled or that had fallen near the fire control lines are devoid of smoke and heat.
Day 3 Aug. 5
More cold trailing and mopping up further off the fire control line and into the fire area. There was a small flare up and the crews responded to that to prevent any further spread of the fire. Crews completed over three miles of cold trailing.
This was the first large fire for five of the Columbia County firefighters, according to Pricher. They were all shadowed (watched over) by experienced firefighters.
“Columbia County thankfully does not experience fires of this magnitude regularly.,” he said. “For all of our crews to be able to obtain this valuable experience will only strengthen our county capabilities in the future. While it is hard on tour families, the fire districts, and be challenging for day to day responses, this practical experience is worth every minute. Having the ability to work on large scale incidents, will allow for those experiences to be put to good use in other emergencies (winter storms, flooding etc).”
The Columbia County crews were responsible for 10 miles of fireline at the Wasco County wildfire. The county task force returned at midday Sunday, Aug. 7 from the Miller Fire without incident, Pricher said.
