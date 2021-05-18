The completion date for the U.S. Highway 30 Millard and Bennett Roads Safety Project has been extended from December to the summer of 2022.
Work at the site had stalled several weeks ago.
The additional time to complete the project is necessary so the utilities can complete their relocations and the railroad can complete its work, according to Oregon Transportation Department (ODOT) spokesman Lou Torres.
"The contractor working for ODOT had already begun construction on the project but had to halt work when utility conflicts were encountered, since work is being conducted in stages," Torres said. "Coordination with our utility partners and the railroad contractor is required for the progression of the sequence of staged work."
The utility relocations include gas, water, power and communications lines. The gas line relocation has been recently completed. However, relocations must be completed separately which extends the time needed to complete the work, according to Torres.
The railroad work includes new railroad crossings and signals to be installed at Millard and Bennett roads. The railroad work has been delayed until next year. This project requires the railroad and our contractor to work in stages concurrently, and in close coordination.
"ODOT apologizes for this delay," Torres said. "We will complete this important safety project as soon as we can. We appreciate the community’s patience. All business locations within the project limits are accessible through the installed detours."
The project is designed to improve the safety of Highway 30 between Scappoose and St. Helens, from mileposts 25.7 to 27.2, in Columbia County by:
- Increasing the turning radius of the right turn lane from U.S. 30 onto Bennett Road by widening and restriping the roadway near the intersection.
- Restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road by creating a median.
- Adding a traffic signal at U.S. 30 and Millard Road.
- Widening Millard Road to provide protected access to U.S. 30 from Millard Road.
- Upgrading the rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, work to be completed by the railroad.
Traffic barriers, specifically the large orange barrels funneling vehicles into the left southbound lane of Highway 30 at Bennett Road, will remain in place for the utility work to be completed.
"It is still a construction zone," Torres said.
Oregon State Police troopers continue to monitor the construction zone to make sure drivers are slowing through the area.
Follow the project development here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.