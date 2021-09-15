The Oregon Department of Transportation has issued the latest details of the Bennett - Millard Roads Project at Highway 30 in St. Helens.
"Work for the project is being done in stages as our contractor coordinates with our utility partners and the railroad contractor," The ODOT update released Wednesday, Sept. 15 reads. "Some of our work is dependent on our partners work. For this reason our schedule is subject to change."
ODOT said that currently its crew are working on the west side of Highway 30 at the Millard Road intersection and the agency estimates finishing that stage by Sept. 17. Access at the intersection of Millard Road from Highway 30 can be made by using Achilles Road or East Division Road.
"The next stage of construction will require us to close Bennett Road on the west side of the U.S. 30 intersection," the ODOT update states. "We will maintain at least one lane for southbound traffic on U.S. 30. This stage can only begin after our utility partner has completed the relocation of their line."
ODOT said it would send out an update when the agency knows the schedule. When work starts at th intersection, access to Bennett Road from Highway 30 by can be made by using Achilles Road or Church Road.
Work happening in 2022
The railroad contractor is upgrading the rail crossings at both intersections as part of the project. Some of the work ODOT is doing needs to happen after the rail work is completed, including the final paving of the project area, ODOT states.
Traffic impacts
Work hours will vary and may be performed Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. There may be nightwork needed.
Expect lane closures and delays.
Signs, traffic cones and barriers will be in place to help traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists navigate safely around the area where work is being done.
The section of Millard Road east of Highway 30 will remain closed until Sept. 17 as work con…
Visit the project webpage or TripCheck.com for the most recent information on closures and impacts.
