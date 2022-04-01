A Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputy and an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper are on critical incident leave following the fatal shooting of a murder suspect off Highway 30 in Scappoose.
Thursday, March 31 just before 10 a.m., OSP troopers and CCSO deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a suspect at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose on 53279 Columbia River Highway, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office detective Shannon Wilde.
The suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Michael Stockton, fired multiple shots at the two law enforcement officers, and the officers returned fire, hitting Stockton.
The law enforcement officers rendered aid to Stockton until medical personnel could take over, and Stockton was pronounced deceased.
During the investigation, investigators located two different handguns in Stockton’s possession following the shooting and determined he fired multiple shots in the direction of the law enforcement officers.
Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death after an autopsy is performed.
Stockton was wanted by the Gresham Police Department for Murder charges related to a homicide earlier this week, according to WCSO. The shooting on March 31 is unrelated to Gresham Police Department’s homicide investigation Stockton is associated to, the release states.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation into the shooting.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com.
