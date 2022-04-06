The Washington County Major Crimes Team has identified the two officers involved in a deadly shooting in Scappopse as Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon State Police Sergeant Chad Drew.
The incident began just before 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, as Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a disturbance involving a suspect at Grumpy’s Towing at 53279 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.
As law enforcement officers arrived on scene, witnesses said they ordered the armed suspect involved to put down his weapon, according to a KOIN report.
The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Stockton, fired multiple shots at two law enforcement officers, and the officers returned fire, hitting Stockton, according to investigators. No officers were injured during the gunfire.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including St. Helens and Scappoose Police also responded to the incident. Officers at the scene rendered aid to Stockton until medical personnel could take over. Stockton was later pronounced deceased.
Following the shooting, investigators located two different handguns in Stockton’s possession confirming he fired multiple shots in the direction of the law enforcement officers, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Detective Shannon Wilde. The WCSO is the lead investigating agency in the Scappoose shooting.
During the investigation, officers learned that Stockton was wanted by Gresham Police for the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man at a storage facility in Gresham, according to Wilde. Investigators said the shooting March 31 in Scappoose is unrelated to Gresham homicide case.
Stockton had served 60 months in prison in 2014 after his conviction of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun, according to The Oregonian.
Pixley and Drew were placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.
Highway 30 was shut down in both directions for a time during the shooting investigation in Scappoose.
