Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper John Jeffries is now back at his Portland home recovering from critical injuries suffered in a pursuit and crash.
The incident occurred along Highway 30 near St. Helens on Veterans Day 2021.
Longview Police officers attempted to pull over John Thralls, an alleged robbery suspect, who failed to yield to law enforcement. Officers originally had terminated the pursuit due to concern for public safety.
But as Thralls’ vehicle was spotted heading over the bridge from Longview into Rainier Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement were notified of the vehicle’s direction.
On Highway 30 near St. Helens, Jeffries and a second officer had exited their patrol car to deploy spike strips, when Thralls drove directly towards them at a “high rate of speed,” court records show.
Jeffries warned the second trooper of the oncoming vehicle before it plowed into the second trooper’s patrol car, the impact of which pushed the car back 20 feet, striking Trooper Jeffries and causing him to be thrown into the air landing a distance away, suffering a head injury, according to court records.
Jeffries was critically injured and quickly transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for treatment.
“The remarkable skills and perseverance of the medical professionals saved John’s life,” according to an update released Friday, April 8 by OSP.
In January 2022, several OSP team members and Portland FBI Agents lined the ambulance bay sidewalk of Emanuel Medical Center as Jeffries and Trisha, his wife, were escorted from the hospital to the Portland Airport to be flown to a trauma center in another state where they were greeted by state troopers and FBI agents from that state and escorted to the trauma center. The OSP release does not disclose what state the trauma center is in.
According to OSP, while at the out-of state-trauma center, Jeffries received state-of-the-art treatment that included a comprehensive system of care and a rigorous rehabilitation program where specialists in various fields worked with him. His care was centered around his physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral challenges and recovery, the release stated.
After spending 105 nights in various hospital beds, John told OSP Superintendent Terri Davie, “nothing felt better than my own bed.” according to the OSP release, which added that each day that passes allows Jeffries to get stronger and each task becomes a little easier for him to complete.
“John’s survival and his return to his family is a reminder for all of us about how precious life is and how quickly it can change,” Superintendent Davie said in an email to OSP staff. “John is an encouraging example of resiliency, determination, stamina, and positive thinking and he was a recipient of so many positive prayers.”
The Chronicle continues to track the suspect involved in the OSP crash, John Thralls, who remains lodged at the Columbia County Jail in St. Helens pending court proceedings. Thralls bail is listed at $5 million.
