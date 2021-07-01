The City of St. Helens’ Parks and Recreation Division has received two grants from the Oregon Community Foundation to support summer programs for the St. Helens community.
The St. Helens Parks and Recreation Program administrators have been notified that they are approved to received $10,000 from the Trail Blazers Foundation Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation and $25,000 from the Early Childhood Family Support Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
This is in addition to a $75,000 grant which was recently awarded to St. Helens from the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, according to a city release.
The $110,000 in grant funding will be used to support summer programs at the St. Helens Parks and Recreation Program. The Trail Blazers Foundation Fund grant will be used to offer free organized and unorganized play opportunities for all ages in the St. Helens community.
The Early Childhood Family Support Fund grant will support summer learning and recreational opportunities for children 0-5 and their parents. The St. Helens Parks and Recreation Program will focus on enhancing its current Nature Buddies, Playground, and Let’s Play programs.
The St. Helens Parks and Recreation Program believes that a quality recreation program is an asset to any community, the city release states. The parks and rec program partners with other community organizations and agencies to offer programs that create a stronger community.
Learn more about the St. Helens Parks and Recreation Program at www.sthelensoregon.gov/parksrec.
