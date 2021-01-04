There are new details in a statewide partnership to coordinate services to homeless youth.
The following information is provide by the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Runaway and Homeless Youth Program Administrator Matthew Rasmussen.
Oregon Statewide Homeless Youth Needs Assessment and System Modeling
Thousands of youth across Oregon are homeless and living without the support of a parent or guardian. The ODHS Runaway and Homeless Youth (RHY) program is responsible for coordinating statewide planning for delivery of services to runaway and homeless youth and their families.
The 2020 Oregon Legislative short session saw increased statewide momentum on youth homelessness, with HB4039 being positively promoted by a wide array of service providers and flying through the session with no opposition from either political party. The proposed legislation included a directive and funding appropriation for ODHS to conduct a statewide needs assessment of the continuum of housing and services needed for youth experiencing homelessness in Oregon.
Although the proposed legislation did not move forward due to the truncated legislative session, ODHS is looking to capitalize on the momentum and feels that such an assessment would fall in line with many of the expectations bestowed upon it.
As a result, ODHS is entering into an agreement with nationally experienced provider, the Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH), to provide technical assistance for:
- Conducting a statewide needs assessment of the continuum of housing and service needs for youth experiencing homelessness; including existing interventions, utilization, and gaps via a proposed regional system modeling
- Providing recommendations and a roadmap for building the optimal system for young adults experiencing homelessness in Oregon; including financial modeling for additional housing and services interventions across the continuum
The spirit of the legislative language remains clear – not only do the State and local communities need to understand the scale and depth of housing and service needs for youth and young adults, there should also be a tool that estimates the amount of necessary interventions (i.e. prevention, diversion, crisis-interventions such as shelter, and housing) to resolve youth homelessness in each region.
This assessment would generate actual service and housing number estimates, as well as dollar amounts, for the State and localities to work off of for both planning reasons and funding opportunities.
A statewide kickoff will lead off the facilitated modeling process, followed by regional sessions in subsequent weeks. Participants will be asked to:
- Describe the youth program models in the homeless response system - both as currently operating and in the optimal system
- Vision the pathways that lead young people out of homelessness
- Decide the proportions of youth/young adults that will use each pathway;
- Decide the average length of time youth will spend in each program in each pathway
- Estimate an annualized number of young people who will touch the system (building off of real- time understanding or the number of young people through existing statewide data)
Regional sessions will discuss data and community information, determine unit counts/projections, and make recommendations regarding the prioritization of new resources, development, and investments, as well as potential reallocation of resources for youth housing interventions.
Following these meetings, CSH will complete a financial model for the state that will estimate capital, operating, and service costs for recommended youth housing interventions. Local communities will also eventually be able to utilize the model to determine their own individual needs in a more specific geography.
The RHY Program believes that appropriately caring for our unhoused youth takes more than just youth-serving providers, but also extends out to the community and those entities who provide key services for at-risk populations, and/or are responsible for planning for any type of homelessness. Far too often, homeless youth become homeless adults. We hope that anyone with ties to these groups will consider joining in on this planning work.
We look forward to progressing youth homelessness outcomes in 2020 and believe that this can set the stage for future Legislative investment in homeless youth, as well as allow local communities and youth-serving agencies to have the best information available in applying for funding opportunities to serve this vulnerable and resilient population.
The Oregon Department of Human Service may be reached at 503-945-5600.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted in late December
A new statewide partnership could give additional support to Columbia County's efforts in helping homeless youth.
The Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) have joined forces in a statewide approach to addressing and ending homelessness for youth.
As part of this agreement, CSH will conduct a regional needs assessment of the housing continuum and service needs for youth experiencing homelessness. The assessment will include:
- Determining existing interventions
- Understanding how well these current interventions work
- Identifying gaps through a regional modeling system.
Assessment results will be used to create a roadmap for building the optimal support system for young adults experiencing homelessness in Oregon. Recommendations will include financial modeling for additional housing and services interventions across the housing continuum.
“Oregon ranks fourth highest in the nation in our count of homeless youth,” ODHS Runaway and Homeless Youth Program Coordinator Matt Rasmussen said. “Thousands of youth and young adults are living without a home or the support of a parent or guardian.”
On the new partnership with CSH, Rasmussen said, “It is one thing to have some basic statistics about youth experiencing homelessness, but entirely another to understand the pathways that lead young people out of homelessness and what housing and services are needed in order for Oregon’s youth and young adults to thrive.”
Kickoff for the statewide assessment and Oregon state youth system modeling began Oct. 8. Local planning sessions will begin in January and will be scheduled around the state in the months to come.
“CSH is thrilled to partner with ODHS and all Oregon communities to seize the momentum that was evident by the bi-partisan support of HB4039 during the last legislative session,” CSH Associate Director Annie Bacci said.
CSH and ODHS are eager to hear from all interested parties in these planning sessions. There is a strong desire to actively engage youth, tribal representatives, and members of often under-represented populations such as LGBTQ and BIPOC residents.
To learn more about this assessment, or get involved, visit ODHS’ homeless youth webpage. To learn more about housing and services, or youth experiencing homelessness, visit www.csh.org.
