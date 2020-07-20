Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators are seeking public help in finding the person or persons who may be responsible for illegal killings and wasting of livestock and wild animals in Columbia County.
On June 28, OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers investigated the report of a spike elk that was discovered on Weyerhaeuser property located off of Clear Creek Road near Timber Road in Columbia County. The elk had been shot and some meat was removed but most was left to waste.
On July 5, OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers investigated another report from the same area regarding a buck deer left to waste. The deer was located approximately 50 yards from where the elk was located. The deer had been shot and no meat was removed.
There was a .308 caliber bullet casing found on the road near the area.
This case may be related to a wasted cow elk reported in this area on March 28.
“Poaching is stealing natural resources that belong to all Oregonians,” Oregon’s anti-poaching campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw said.
Poaching is prevalent across the state, according to Shaw.
“Deer and elk, along with other big game animals, marine life, birds and other wildlife all fall prey to unscrupulous thieves,” Shaw said. “Poachers often sell parts or whole animals through illegal channels. Many also poach for the thrill of killing, or in defiance of laws and regulations. Leaving meat to waste is a clear indicator of a thrill kill.”
OSP is requesting anyone with information regarding these wildlife offenses to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 and refer to trooper Ben Turner.
Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may also contact OSP through the Turn in Poachers line at
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
The Stop Poaching Campaign is designed to educated the public on how to recognize and report poaching. The campaign is a collaboration among hunters, conservationists, land owners and recreationists. Our goal is to increase reporting of wildlife crimes through the TIP Line, increase detection by increasing the number of OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers and increase prosecution.
Shaw said the campaign helps to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitat for the enjoyment of present and future generations.
For more information, contact Yvonne Shaw at, Yvonne.l.Shaw@state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.