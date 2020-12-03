Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Update posted at 3:15 p.m. December 3

Oregon State Police (OSP) have released specific details to The Chronicle concerning a law enforcement case that began in the Warren area along Highway 30 and ended with the arrest of a Hillsboro man in St. Helens.

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:41 a.m. Tuesday as OSP Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle near milepost 24 on Highway 30 for speeding 90 mph. The vehicle fled at high rate of speed and continued westbound driving recklessly. The vehicle and driver were located a short time later and the vehicle was discovered to be stolen.

The driver, Alejandro James Radilla, 33, was transported to the Columbia County Jail where he was booked and released for Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Elude-vehicle, UUMV and DWS-Misdemeanor.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the registered owner was contacted.

Previous Chronicle coverage posted Tuesday, Dec. 1

St. Helens Police assisted Oregon State police troopers in tracking down a driver who fled OSP during a traffic stop along Highway 30 near Columbia Boulevard shortly after 7:30 Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Police said a gray pickup fled the scene of the traffic stop and was spotted shortly after in a parking along 18th Street. Moments after police arrived to check for the truck, the suspected driver was spotted one block east.

Police arrived and were questioning the man.

Additional details are pending.

