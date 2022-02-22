The St. Helens Police Association (SHPA) and their attorney arrived at the Feb. 16 St. Helens City Council meeting with a straightforward plea: “Please give us more officers.”
Daniel E. Thenell, General Counsel for the Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, penned a letter to the council, citing a shortfall of resources within the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD).
“In 2012, a staffing study was completed for the City that called for twenty-five patrol officers to successfully protect the City of St. Helens,” the letter reads. “Currently, the agency is policing with only nineteen officers.
“SHPA members are often denied vacations, work straight through their weekends, work two weeks straight without a day off, just so our agency can maintain a minimum of two officers on duty 24/7,” according to the letter.
Not only are officers overworked and under resourced, according to the letter, but the city they work for also is not delivering on its contractual obligations.
“Article 9, section 4 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of St. Helens and SHPA is clear: a shift must be staffed with a minimum of two officers,” Thenell wrote. “Frequently, the SHPD is not able to accomplish this contractual promise. This endangers the public and the officers of SHPD.”
Thenell’s letter also criticizes the council’s latest spending practices, which he argued come at the expense of providing adequate public safety.
“An $800,000 recreation building, and a $70,000 tram, will do little to comfort a sexual assault survivor who is calling for assistance at 2 a.m.,” he wrote.
Outlined in the letter was a shortlist of potential implications if the SHPD’s plea goes unanswered.
“If no action is taken to mitigate this issue now, SHPD will have no choice but to reduce service levels,” according to the letter. “SHPD will not be able to provide 24-hour staffing for the community. This void of services would like to continue for 18-24 months, while the police department attempts to hire and train replacements.”
SHPA President Dylan Gaston and Vice President Bryan Cutright said the SHPA hopes to hire five additional officers to meet current staffing needs.
The SHPD has 20 certified officers, including a Chief, Admin Sergeant, a Lieutenant, and two detectives.
With 14 patrol officers, including supervisors, the SHPD has a deficit of 11 officers to meet the minimum required on-duty patrol officers to maintain public safety.
During the meeting, multiple community members voiced their support for onboarding more police officers, according to the SHPA.
The SHPA forecasts that with four planned retirements in the next three years, and potentially more to follow, that number will go down to eight.
“This would lead to a police staffing crisis in the city of St. Helens,” they said.
“If the city does not take steps to address the upcoming police staffing crisis, then the St. Helens Police Association cannot guarantee the safety of the residents and tourists within the city. We are hopeful that the city will appreciate the gravity of the situation and take steps to rectify the situation,” the police association said.
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh responded to the officers’ concerns with the following statement.
“Public safety is the City’s top priority. We are currently trying to balance the needs of the police department with the needs of other essential and mandatory services that the City provides to the community. The letter from the union is timely as we are currently going into next year’s budget cycle.
“The City does have a proposal in the budget to increase officer staffing because we do see the need for more officers. That proposal will be reviewed by the Budget Committee and City Council. They will consider all the proposals from departments and then make a decision about what is included in the final adopted budget.”
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.